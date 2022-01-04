Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,189,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $232,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.