Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Increased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.5% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $41,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

D stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

