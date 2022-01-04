DomRaider (DRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $974,291.56

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, DomRaider has traded down 98.8% against the US dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DomRaider has a market cap of $974,291.56 and $276.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00052699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.