Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ DORM opened at $111.53 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.