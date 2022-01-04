Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy's is witnessing healthy growth across its global generics markets, especially in Europe and India. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving the annual growth. The company enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. Approval of new generics should further bolster the portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Dr. Reddy’s is facing significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which is a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies who strive to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too.”

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $52,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.