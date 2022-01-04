DRIFE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $178,849.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,241,520 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

