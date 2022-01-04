DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSDVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,788. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

