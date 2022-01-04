Duality Advisers LP Acquires 18,010 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 805.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 12.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wix.com by 44.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.63.

Shares of WIX opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average of $215.67. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $133.00 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

