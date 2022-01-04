Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $230.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.