Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,852 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 514.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

