Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.59 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of APA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.