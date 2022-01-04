Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 706.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

NYSE TYL opened at $523.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

