Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,111 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,174 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

