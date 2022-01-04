Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.36 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.33 and a 1 year high of $137.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

