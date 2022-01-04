Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Tops One Day Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.40 or 0.08199491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00080568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,649.21 or 1.00225202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.