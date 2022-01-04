Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.25 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $7.70 million and $69,648.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

