Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,666 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 41.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 553,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after purchasing an additional 501,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNB opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -170.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

