Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 189.8% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dundee stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 66,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,574. The company has a current ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Dundee had a negative net margin of 190.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.