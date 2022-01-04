Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 253 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 393,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of STAA opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.27 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

