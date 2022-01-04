Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colfax were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 1,335.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.