Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Homology Medicines worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 493,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 570,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 148,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIXX. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

FIXX opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.59. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.