Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $387,000 in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 123.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 117.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 129.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $902.66 million, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

NTST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.