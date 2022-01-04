Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,917 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Fossil Group worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,616 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,750 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 228,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of FOSL opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of 357.67 and a beta of 1.74. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.