Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,551 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

