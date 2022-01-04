Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,068 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

