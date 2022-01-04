Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

