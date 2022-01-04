E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Short Interest Up 52.9% in December

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ETAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

