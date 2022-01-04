Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital reduced its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims bought 3,555 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,092.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 25,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

