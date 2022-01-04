Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $2.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.67. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

NYSE EXP opened at $165.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $98.98 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.