Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.71. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

