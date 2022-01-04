Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $229.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

