Educational Development (EDUC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08. Educational Development has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.