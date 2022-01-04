Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 732,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 3.0% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $82,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

