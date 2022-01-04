Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Electromed in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.