Electrum Dark Hits 1-Day Volume of $83.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 99.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $9,040.12 and $83.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103818 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

