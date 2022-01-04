Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.16.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

