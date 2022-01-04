Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Down 93.4% in December

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the November 30th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EEGI traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,304,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,383,844. Eline Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

