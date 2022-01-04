Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Down 93.4% in December

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the November 30th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EEGI traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,304,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,383,844. Eline Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.
Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile
