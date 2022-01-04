Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Down 18.5% This Week

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $754,303.80 and $86.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars.

