Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $117,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -185.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.