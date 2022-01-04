Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Down 72.7% in December

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECIA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.25. Encision has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Encision had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.87%.

Encision, Inc is a medical device company. It is engaged in the designing, developing and manufacturing of patented surgical instruments in the United States. The firm’s patented Active Electrode Monitoring technology provides surgeons with the desired tissue effects of cutting and coagulating tissue in laparoscopic procedures while preventing stray electrosurgical energy that can cause complications and even death.

