Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.51

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 36984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

