ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on E. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,386 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $1,438,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in ENI by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ENI by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.