Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,100 shares, a growth of 702.3% from the November 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 31,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

