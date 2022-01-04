Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to post $316.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.42 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva Partners.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

EVA traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $72.75. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.