EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Up 3%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT) rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02). Approximately 16,674,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 35,832,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price target on shares of EQTEC in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price target on shares of EQTEC in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get EQTEC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £103.62 million and a PE ratio of -12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.