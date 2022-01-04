Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $836.11 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $810.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $815.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.