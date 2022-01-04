Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Bernstein Bank

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bernstein Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

EQNR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 127,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,964. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

