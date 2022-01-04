Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Bernstein Bank

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bernstein Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.
EQNR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 127,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,964. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $28.30.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
