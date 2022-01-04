Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Equitable stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 149,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,099. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,144 shares of company stock worth $1,520,288 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

