Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.