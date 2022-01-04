Evedo Price Reaches $0.0958 on Top Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $608,423.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

